Honcho Disko: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Melbourne What's on
tamuz
tamuz
March 6, 2023

Can’t make the trip down to Daylesford for the Chillout Festival? Don’t worry. Inflation and Geddes Lane are bringing Crystal Methyd to Melbourne in their World Pride Tour Show, Honcho Disko!

Honcho Disko: Crystal Methyd World Pride 2023 Tour

After coming onto the world stage as runner up in RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 (3 years and innumerable seasons ago!) Crystal Methyd graces our shores with a wild and wonderful show alongside supports from the best of Australia’s subversive drag and queer performance acts and Disko DJ’s. Hosted by Max Drag Queen, with shows by Moosedoll, Pancetta Love, D Flowers, Miss Cairo, and DJ’s Nick Spurway and Elbain.

When: Saturday 11th March, 10pm-4am

Where: Inflation Entertainment Complex, 60 King St, Melbourne

Tickets: $39-$49

