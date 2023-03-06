Chillout Festival: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Everyone and their dog could use a little celebrating in the sunshine, so whether you’re bringing your four-legged friend along to the Best in Show Dog Competition or not, come along to Daylesford and Hepburn for Australia’s biggest Queer Country Pride Festival!

Chillout Festival

Celebrating love in the fresh air, catch the Auslan interpreted Opening Night at Daylesford Town Hall, with performances from the Rainbow Voices Choir, Georgie Munro and more. The days that follow feature something for everyone! For those needing a rest after the wild celebrations of the last month, there’s Queer Life Drawing, Granny Bingo, or enjoy a Splish Splash at Hepburn Springs with performances by Frock Hudson and Polly Filla. Want to keep the party going? Catch Crystal Methyd at HONCHO DISKO, or head on down to Betel Boy Neon Party to enjoy a selection of Thai inspired street food, the music of DJ Luke McKirdy, the amazing dancers from Magic Mike, and get slathered in neon body or face paint by the award winning Andra!

Where: Daylesford and Hepburn

When: Thursday 9th March to Sunday 12th March

Price: Vary for different events