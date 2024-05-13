Tuesdays At The Newtown Hotel 

Scene Sydney What's on
Jasmine Simmons
May 13, 2024
Tuesdays At The Newtown Hotel 
Image: From The Newtown Hotel Facebook page

Are you wanting a bit of fun for your Tuesday night? Head on down to the Newtown Hotel where the games never stop. 

Get ready for a fantastic and competitive pool comp, hosted by Hobbs and sponsored by Young Henrys. 

If you are after more fun and games, join in on the extensive games night with Connect Four, Jenga, and more! This event is hosted by Harri, with discounted drinks for hospo workers, medical staff, and uni students. 

The Newtown Hotel is the place to be on a Tuesday. For more information, click here.

When: Tuesdays from 7 pm 

Where: The Newtown Hotel, 174 King St, Newtown

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Trivia At The Imperial Erskineville
May 13, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Trivia At The Imperial Erskineville
Scene Sydney What's on
Beresford Happy Hour 
May 13, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Beresford Happy Hour 
Scene Sydney What's on
Beacham Happy Hour
May 13, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Beacham Happy Hour
Scene Sydney What's on
Abril LaTrene Launches ‘The Big D’ in Moreton Bay
May 12, 2024 | Michael James

Abril LaTrene Launches ‘The Big D’ in Moreton Bay
Arts & Entertainment Brisbane Gold Coast Queensland News What's on
71st Sydney Film Festival
May 9, 2024 | Rita Bratovich

71st Sydney Film Festival
Arts & Entertainment Screen Screen Sydney What's on
Collaborator – A Work in Progress
May 9, 2024 | Rita Bratovich

Collaborator – A Work in Progress
Arts & Entertainment Stage Stage Sydney What's on