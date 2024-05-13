Tuesdays At The Newtown Hotel 

Are you wanting a bit of fun for your Tuesday night? Head on down to the Newtown Hotel where the games never stop.

Get ready for a fantastic and competitive pool comp, hosted by Hobbs and sponsored by Young Henrys.

If you are after more fun and games, join in on the extensive games night with Connect Four, Jenga, and more! This event is hosted by Harri, with discounted drinks for hospo workers, medical staff, and uni students.

The Newtown Hotel is the place to be on a Tuesday.

When: Tuesdays from 7 pm

Where: The Newtown Hotel, 174 King St, Newtown