Pride at Play exhibition: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Melbourne What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
Tamuz Ellazam
June 7, 2023
Pride at Play exhibition: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Image: Image: Instagram

Carlisle Streets Arts Space celebrates LGBTQIA+ gamers and game designers in a new exhibition of videogames and tabletop roleplaying games, free to play! The exhibition features 22 games in person, including the award-winning Unpacking, Wylde Flowers and more and is available in the online showcase.

Extra free events during the exhibition are the TTRPG Night: Pride X Pause Menu on the 13th of June and the Games Symposium for Oceania and the Asia Pacific on the 14th of June.

When: June 3–24, 2023, 9 am–4 pm Monday to Friday, 10 am–3 pm on Saturday, Closed Sunday
Where: Carlisle Street Arts Space, St Kilda Town Hall, 99A Carlisle Street, St Kilda
Tickets: Free
Content warning: “The exhibition and associated activities may contain adult themes and is recommended for audiences aged 15 years or older”.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Southern Hibearnation 2023 – Meet The Contestants: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
June 7, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Southern Hibearnation 2023 – Meet The Contestants: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Melbourne What's on
Euphoria Social – Pride Month Celebration: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
June 7, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Euphoria Social – Pride Month Celebration: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Melbourne What's on
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 View Party At Universal
June 6, 2023 | Tileah Dobson

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 View Party At Universal
Sydney What's on
Queer Infiltrators
June 6, 2023 | Tileah Dobson

Queer Infiltrators
Sydney What's on
Things To Do At The State Library’s Pride (R)evolution trending
June 2, 2023 | Tileah Dobson

Things To Do At The State Library’s Pride (R)evolution
Sydney What's on
Extremely Loud and Incredibly Queer: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
May 31, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Extremely Loud and Incredibly Queer: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Melbourne What's on