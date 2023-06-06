Pride at Play exhibition: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Carlisle Streets Arts Space celebrates LGBTQIA+ gamers and game designers in a new exhibition of videogames and tabletop roleplaying games, free to play! The exhibition features 22 games in person, including the award-winning Unpacking, Wylde Flowers and more and is available in the online showcase.

Extra free events during the exhibition are the TTRPG Night: Pride X Pause Menu on the 13th of June and the Games Symposium for Oceania and the Asia Pacific on the 14th of June.

When: June 3–24, 2023, 9 am–4 pm Monday to Friday, 10 am–3 pm on Saturday, Closed Sunday

Where: Carlisle Street Arts Space, St Kilda Town Hall, 99A Carlisle Street, St Kilda

Tickets: Free

Content warning: “The exhibition and associated activities may contain adult themes and is recommended for audiences aged 15 years or older”.