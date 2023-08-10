Pride Drag Bingo

Tamuz Ellazam
August 10, 2023
Pride Drag Bingo
Walking the walk into your Wednesday nights is the fabulous Drag Bingo at Pride of Our Footscray Community Bar! Featuring alternating hostesses with the most(esses) HollyPop and Amanduh, for bingo games, performances, comedy, prizes and more! Doors open at 6pm so you’ve got plenty of time to enjoy the fantastic atmosphere at Pride of Our Footscray,
When: Wednesdays, August 2 – December 20, 2023, 7.30 pm –10 pm.
Where: 86–88 Hopkins Street, Footscray
Tickets: $10 entry plus $5-$15 to add a ‘sexy bingo dabber’ to mark your bingo cards, pizza or a cocktail
Accessibility: Pride of Our Footscray is working to improve accessibility, but is currently only accessible via a flight of stairs.

