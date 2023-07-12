Queer Cabaret at the Motley Bauhaus

The multi-talented Lucy Best launched Queer Cabaret in 2019 to celebrate LGBTQI performers from the worlds of sketch comedy, music, stand-up, drag and burlesque. Every month, a selection of established, emerging and undiscovered talent explodes onto the Motley Bauhaus stage for a night of performance, community and expression.

Every month performers vary, so check The Motley Bauhaus socials for the lineup close to the date! Previous cast have included Adore Handel (pictured), Nikki Viveca, Florian Wild, Grim Morrison, Ilana Charnelle, Cherry Charleston, Freddie Arthur, Sapphio Daddio, Matt Barron, Kaala Moxy, Han Arbuthnott, Sharyn Booth, Michele da Costa, Jacci Pillar and many more!

When: 7.30-9pm, 4th Friday of every month.

Where: The Motley Bauhaus 118 Elgin St, Carlton

Tickets: $20–$25

Accessibility: Upstairs at the Motley Bauhaus is not wheelchair accessible.