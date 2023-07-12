Queer Cabaret at the Motley Bauhaus

Melbourne What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
Tamuz Ellazam
July 12, 2023
Queer Cabaret at the Motley Bauhaus
Image: Image: Adore Handel, Instagram

The multi-talented Lucy Best launched Queer Cabaret in 2019 to celebrate LGBTQI performers from the worlds of sketch comedy, music, stand-up, drag and burlesque. Every month, a selection of established, emerging and undiscovered talent explodes onto the Motley Bauhaus stage for a night of performance, community and expression.

Every month performers vary, so check The Motley Bauhaus socials for the lineup close to the date! Previous cast have included Adore Handel (pictured),  Nikki Viveca, Florian Wild, Grim Morrison, Ilana Charnelle, Cherry Charleston, Freddie Arthur, Sapphio Daddio, Matt Barron, Kaala Moxy, Han Arbuthnott, Sharyn Booth, Michele da Costa, Jacci Pillar and many more!

When: 7.30-9pm, 4th Friday of every month.
Where: The Motley Bauhaus 118 Elgin St, Carlton
Tickets: $20–$25
Accessibility: Upstairs at the Motley Bauhaus is not wheelchair accessible.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Hungry Ghost Feast
July 14, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Hungry Ghost Feast
Sydney What's on
TRANSLIMINAL – George-Grace, Kodivine and Myki Jay
July 12, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

TRANSLIMINAL – George-Grace, Kodivine and Myki Jay
Melbourne What's on
Club Riot
July 12, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Club Riot
Melbourne What's on
Coastal Twist Festival 2023
July 12, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Coastal Twist Festival 2023
What's on
Palliative Care Victoria ‘My Choice of Care’ Research Paper Launch Event
July 12, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Palliative Care Victoria ‘My Choice of Care’ Research Paper Launch Event
Melbourne What's on
Much To Do With Law / But More To Do With Love
July 11, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Much To Do With Law / But More To Do With Love
Melbourne What's on