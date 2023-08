Queeraoke at Evie’s Disco Diner

After requests galore from eager Queeraoke-ers, Evie’s Disco Diner is bringing back their iconic Queeraoke, so you can belt, wail and hit those whistle notes along to your favourite Queer Karaoke anthems. So bring along your most tuneful mates – or if you’re feeling brave, maybe even a date! – and get along to tear up Evie’s Disco Diner’s hot pink chevron dancefloor!