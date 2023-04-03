Queerly Beloved: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Back again and bringing together the absolute wealth of LGBTQIA+ performers from across the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Queerly Beloved is a smorgasbord of queer comedy delights!

We’ve all stared at the Melbourne International Comedy Fest Guide in excitement and a little preemptive exhaustion. So many incredible shows to see! So little time! With Queerly Beloved, you get a wonderful taste of six of the festival’s best LGBTQIA+ performers and a chance to get a taster of some of the hottest new shows to help you narrow down your list. Every night is different, with lineups announced over at the Queerly Beloved Instagram at the start of every week.

Featuring a huge revolving door of comedians including Grace Hogan, Sez, Aurelia St Clair, Liv Hewson, Bronwyn Kuss, Janaye Henry, Bea Barbeau-Scurla, Kirsty Webeck, Han Arbuthnott, Daisy Webb, Anna Piper Scott, Guneet Kaur, Dazza and Keif, Alistair Baldwyn, Sunanda, Grace Zhang, Grace Jarvis, Maryellen, Maddy Weeks, Maren May. Jordan Barr, Jenna Suffern, Brendan Hancock, Charlie Lewin, Jay Wymarra, Lauren Bok, Melissa Mcglensey, Scout Boxall, Heather Joan, AJ Lamarque, Annie Louey, Lou Wall, Bianka Ismailovski, Patrick Collins, Frankie Mcnair, James Malcolm, Alice Tovey, Mel O’Brien, Samantha Andrew, Geraldine Hickey, Ashley Apap and Donna Collins!

When: March 30 – April 23. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 9.15 pm, and Sundays at 8.15 pm.

Where: Trades Hall – Solidarity Hall, 54 Victoria Street, Carlton

Tickets: $15-$20