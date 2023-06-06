Southern Hibearnation 2023 – Meet The Contestants: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

VicBears’ annual Mr Australasia Bear 2023 competition is here and that doesn’t just mean gorgeous competitors duking it out for the crown, it means the annual Meet the Contestants roast is here! Join host Miss Holi Dae-Knight to get to know the handsome hopefuls, enjoy a set by phenomenal guest comedian Nath Valvo, tasty drink specials, roaming canapes and even a few surprises! With competitors Ben (Mr Bear New Zealand 2023), Dom (Mr Bear Perth 2022), Graeme (Mr Bear Queensland 2022) and Luke (Mr Harbour City Bears 2022)

When: June 15, 2023, 7pm

Where: The Sporting Globe Bar & Grill Richmond, 288 Bridge Road, Richmond

Tickets: $27.78–38.37

Accessibility: The Sporting Globe Bar & Grill in Richmond is wheelchair accessible.