Georgie Stone’s Neighbours Wedding Dress At Melbourne Museum

If it’s been a while since you visited Melbourne Museum, you might think you’ve already seen it all, but you couldn’t be more wrong. You might remember Phar Lap or the stunning 18.7-metre blue whale skeleton that spans across the long left arm of the museum or wonder fondly if the museum’s resident Bowerbird (Bill) is still lining his nest with blue trinkets to entice a mate in the stunning Forest Gallery (certainly more productive than Tinder!)

What you might not know, is how much the Museum has evolved since your last visit, with new exhibitions that centre the lived experience of everyday Melbournians, creating engagement between communities that aren’t often given a platform to tell their story.

The latest exhibit to join the Melbourne Story collection brings important moments from LGBTQIA+ history into the collection, educating generations to come about milestones on the path to progress.

Rainbow Threads Launched for Trans Day of Visibility

Friday, March 31 signals the first stage of a five-part collection, adding Rainbow Threads to the Museum’s impressive collection to celebrate five important dates in the LGBTQI calendar.

For Trans Day of Visibility, the Museum will be unveiling the stunning wedding dress worn by Georgie Stone OAM on Neighbours in June 2022.

Advertisements

Other additions to the collection will be revealed throughout 2023, celebrating International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia, Interphobia and Transphobia on May 17, Non-Binary People’s Day on July 14, International Lesbian Day on October 8 and World AIDS Day on December 1.

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone

Not only was Georgie the first ever trans actor or character cast on Neighbours, but she was a trailblazer long before she hit the small screen, becoming the youngest Australian to receive court permission to take hormone blockers aged 10.

Already well-known as a tireless activist for the rights of trans and gender-diverse youth, Stone was awarded an Order of Australia in 2020, the youngest recipient in the award’s then 55-year history.

In June 2022, Georgie (as her character Mackenzie) participated in Australia’s first on-screen wedding of a trans character, dressed in a gorgeous white gown with Monarch Butterfly details. “It was such an honour to wear this dress on Neighbours, crafted so lovingly by Nick Wakerley and the Neighbours costume department,” said Stone.

When: Friday, March 31, 2023- Sunday, February 11, 2024, 9 am – 5 pm (Closed Good Friday and Christmas Day)

Where: Melbourne Stories Gallery, Melbourne Museum, 11 Nicholson Street, Carlton

Tickets: $0-$15 (Children, Students and Concession card holders get in free!)