Thorne Harbour Eurovision Trivia: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

May 4, 2023
Countdown to Eurovision 2023 with Thorne Harbour Health at a Trivia Show Night like you’ve never seen before!

Bring your “bags, flags and sequins” but mainly bring your trivia knowledge of the Eurovision Song Contest while enjoying performances and even some Eurovision-themed cocktails, with your incredible host Frock Hudson and special Eurovision-themed performances by Leather Lungs, award-winning cabaret performer.

When: Friday May 5, 2023, from 6.30 pm- 10.30 pm

Where: Collingwood Town Hall, 140 Hoddle Street, Abbotsford

Tickets: $30-$35 will get you assigned a table of new friends, or $100-$240 for tables of 4,6 or 8.

