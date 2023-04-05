Tomboy Rooftop Party: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

We all know the sinking feeling of a Sunday, the dread of next week looming. Not this week! With a public holiday on Monday, Sunday is a day to frolic in the last of the sunshine before winter hits with Tomboy’s Rooftop Party!

Celebrating “queer women, enby and trans babes,” Tomboy is here to inspire connections, reunite with friends and bask in the sunset (weather permitting) with performances at 8 pm by Noah Gender and 8.10 pm by Basil Bush , and tunes by Tomboy’s resident DJs. Take advantage of happy hour from 3 pm-5 pm and feel comfortable knowing that Sam from T Generations Gym will be there as the designated safety person to ensure the event is nothing but delightful!

When: Sunday, April 9, 3 pm-1 am (venue open until 3 am)

Where: The Carlton Club, 193 Bourke Street, Melbourne

Tickets: Free!

Accessibility: While there are a few flights of stairs to the rooftop, Tomboy advises that security just needs to be notified to use the lift.

This event is for 18+ and will require proof of age ID for entry.