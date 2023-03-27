Trans Day Of Visibility Protest: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Hosted by the Victorian Pride Lobby and supported by the Victorian Trades Hall Union Pride Network, this Friday is an opportunity for the trans community and allies to show, in sheer numbers, the pride, love, support and strength present in our city in the face of the events of March 18th.
Congregating on the steps of the state library, this year’s Trans Day of Visibility protest will begin marching at around 6.30 pm after an hour of speakers.
When: 5.30 pm, Friday the 31st of March
Where: Starting at the State Library, 328 Swanston Street, Melbourne
