Women in Water Polo: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Women in Water Polo: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Melbourne What's on
tamuz
tamuz
March 6, 2023

Ready to wash off the glitter? Come and try water polo with Surge Women!

Melbourne Surge Women in Water Polo – Come and try day

Welcoming all lesbian, bi, queer, trans, and gender-diverse female-identifying individuals (and ally sisters) who are interested in playing water polo, Melbourne Surge Women is the fastest-growing club in the state, and who knows? You might be their next star player! Come and try it out with this free intro session.
When: Friday 10th March 7pm-8pm
Where: Melbourne Girls Grammar, 86 Anderson Street, Melbourne
Price: Free!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

related articles

Honcho Disko: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
March 6, 2023 | tamuz

Honcho Disko: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Melbourne What's on
Sex Magick: What’s On In Queer Sydney
March 6, 2023 | Tileah Dobson

Sex Magick: What’s On In Queer Sydney
News Sydney What's on
Twelfth Night Or What You Will: What’s On In Queer Sydney
March 6, 2023 | Tileah Dobson

Twelfth Night Or What You Will: What’s On In Queer Sydney
News Sydney What's on