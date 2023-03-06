Women in Water Polo: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Ready to wash off the glitter? Come and try water polo with Surge Women!

Melbourne Surge Women in Water Polo – Come and try day

Welcoming all lesbian, bi, queer, trans, and gender-diverse female-identifying individuals (and ally sisters) who are interested in playing water polo, Melbourne Surge Women is the fastest-growing club in the state, and who knows? You might be their next star player! Come and try it out with this free intro session.

When: Friday 10th March 7pm-8pm

Where: Melbourne Girls Grammar, 86 Anderson Street, Melbourne