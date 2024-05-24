Melbourne History Talk: What is Queer History?

Melbourne Stage What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
May 24, 2024
Melbourne History Talk: What is Queer History?

Join historian Graham Willett to learn about the challenges of researching queer history, at a time when keeping records put the safety, livelihoods and lives of gay, lesbian and queer people at risk of persecution. A researcher and writer since 1979, Graham was co-author of A History Of LGBTIQ+ Victoria In 100 Places And Objects and Secret Histories of Queer Melbourne, and will bring his wealth of experience to this illuminating discussion of our history.

When: 11 June, 2024, 6 – 7 pm
Where: narrm ngarrgu Library and Family Services (Library entrance), 141 Therry Street, Melbourne
Tickets: Free! Booking required
Accessibility: naarm ngarrgu Library and Family Services is fully wheelchair accessible and features a Changing Places bathroom with a hoist and full-size changing table.

