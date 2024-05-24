Melbourne History Talk: What is Queer History?

Join historian Graham Willett to learn about the challenges of researching queer history, at a time when keeping records put the safety, livelihoods and lives of gay, lesbian and queer people at risk of persecution. A researcher and writer since 1979, Graham was co-author of A History Of LGBTIQ+ Victoria In 100 Places And Objects and Secret Histories of Queer Melbourne, and will bring his wealth of experience to this illuminating discussion of our history.