Midsumma Matters: A Minor Adjustment

Melbourne Scene What's on
Naomi Lawrence
December 19, 2024
Midsumma Matters: A Minor Adjustment
Image: Supplied by Midsumma

This year, Midsumma Matters has created a test for all families to gather & check out your current levels of fun and play, messiness and grossness, adventure and risk-taking.

Regularly considered qualities of childhood, this creative workshop reckons they’re necessary qualities for the best kind of humans no matter your age.

Come along and dive in to see how you measure up: don’t worry – all you’ll probably need is A Minor Adjustment.

Midsumma Matters: A Minor Adjustment

1 February 2025, various times
The Edge, Fed Square, Melbourne

Free, registration required

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

MindsEye Collective: Mystery Call
December 19, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

MindsEye Collective: Mystery Call
Melbourne Scene What's on
Paul Yore
December 19, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Paul Yore
Melbourne Scene What's on
At The First Flood of Daylight
December 19, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

At The First Flood of Daylight
Melbourne Scene What's on
Rennie Ellis’ Melbourne Out Loud
December 19, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Rennie Ellis’ Melbourne Out Loud
Melbourne Scene What's on
NGV Friday Nights x Midsumma: Yayoi Kusama
December 19, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

NGV Friday Nights x Midsumma: Yayoi Kusama
Melbourne Scene What's on
Sarah Austin & Co. Presents An Uncertain Time
December 19, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Sarah Austin & Co. Presents An Uncertain Time
Melbourne Scene What's on