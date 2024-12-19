This year, Midsumma Matters has created a test for all families to gather & check out your current levels of fun and play, messiness and grossness, adventure and risk-taking.

Regularly considered qualities of childhood, this creative workshop reckons they’re necessary qualities for the best kind of humans no matter your age.

Come along and dive in to see how you measure up: don’t worry – all you’ll probably need is A Minor Adjustment.

Midsumma Matters: A Minor Adjustment

1 February 2025, various times

The Edge, Fed Square, Melbourne

Free, registration required