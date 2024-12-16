Midsumma Matters: A Not So Small Talk

Melbourne Scene What's on
Naomi Lawrence
December 16, 2024
Midsumma Matters: A Not So Small Talk
Image: Midsumma

Join the artists involved in Midsumma’s Queer Imaginings program at A Not So Small Talk- but instead of speeches or panels, expect deep informal chat circles hosted by teenagers armed with abundant bread baskets.

Young people from House of Muchness will ask the questions, and create laidback but playful systems of understanding and interpretation.

Because discussion is always better with food, and doubly better if you take the time to talk things through and eat together.

Midsumma Matters: A Not So Small Talk

1 February 2025, 2:30pm
The Edge, Fed Square, Melbourne CBD

Free, booking required

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Auslan Interpreted Tour of the Victorian Pride Centre
December 16, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Auslan Interpreted Tour of the Victorian Pride Centre
Melbourne Scene What's on
HONŌUR
December 16, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

HONŌUR
Melbourne Scene What's on
Victoria’s Pride Street Party
December 16, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Victoria’s Pride Street Party
Melbourne Scene What's on
No Queer Left Behind Christmas Meetups
December 16, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

No Queer Left Behind Christmas Meetups
Melbourne Scene What's on
Midsumma Carnival 2025
December 16, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Midsumma Carnival 2025
Melbourne Scene What's on
NGV X Midsumma: Queer Stories
December 16, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

NGV X Midsumma: Queer Stories
Melbourne Scene What's on