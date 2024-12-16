Join the artists involved in Midsumma’s Queer Imaginings program at A Not So Small Talk- but instead of speeches or panels, expect deep informal chat circles hosted by teenagers armed with abundant bread baskets.

Young people from House of Muchness will ask the questions, and create laidback but playful systems of understanding and interpretation.

Because discussion is always better with food, and doubly better if you take the time to talk things through and eat together.

Midsumma Matters: A Not So Small Talk

1 February 2025, 2:30pm

The Edge, Fed Square, Melbourne CBD

Free, booking required