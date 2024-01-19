Midsumma Pride March 2024

Melbourne What's on
Alexander Driscoll
January 19, 2024
Midsumma Pride March 2024
Image: Supplied

One of Australia’s biggest Pride marches. Whether in the march or cheering from the crowd, the Pride March is one of the most important days on the Queer calendar. Making their way down Fitzroy Street –floats, performers and plenty of colour, the Midsumma Pride March is a must-go-to event, not only for its significance, but for its uniqueness. Don’t miss the post-march festivities in Catanai Park, St Kilda.  

For more information, visit Midsumma’s website by clicking here.

 

When: February 4 |11am-4pm

Where: Fitzroy Street, St Kilda and Catani Gardens Beaconsfield Parade, St Kilda West



You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Dancing With The Queens Presents: Love Is In The Air
January 19, 2024 | Michael James

Dancing With The Queens Presents: Love Is In The Air
Arts & Entertainment Brisbane Scene What's on
Queerways Listening And Walking Tours: Collingwood and Fairfield
January 18, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Queerways Listening And Walking Tours: Collingwood and Fairfield
Melbourne Scene What's on
Henny Spaghetti Presents: Drag Race Trivia
January 18, 2024 | Michael James

Henny Spaghetti Presents: Drag Race Trivia
Brisbane Scene What's on
Queer Latinx Migrating Down Under In Conversation
January 17, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Queer Latinx Migrating Down Under In Conversation
Melbourne Scene What's on
Thirty-First Mardi Gras Film Festival Opening Night Gala: Femme
January 17, 2024 | Contributor

Thirty-First Mardi Gras Film Festival Opening Night Gala: Femme
Screen Sydney What's on
Selina EsTitties And Jessica Wild At Chaser’s Nightclub
January 16, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Selina EsTitties And Jessica Wild At Chaser’s Nightclub
Melbourne Stage What's on