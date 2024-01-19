Midsumma Pride March 2024

One of Australia’s biggest Pride marches. Whether in the march or cheering from the crowd, the Pride March is one of the most important days on the Queer calendar. Making their way down Fitzroy Street –floats, performers and plenty of colour, the Midsumma Pride March is a must-go-to event, not only for its significance, but for its uniqueness. Don’t miss the post-march festivities in Catanai Park, St Kilda.

For more information, visit Midsumma’s website by clicking here.

When: February 4 |11am-4pm

Where: Fitzroy Street, St Kilda and Catani Gardens Beaconsfield Parade, St Kilda West





