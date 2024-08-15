Milk And Blood At FortyFiveDownstairs

Why settle for one incredible one-actor show about the complexities of love and loneliness when you could have two? The next two parts of Benjamin Nichol’s multi award–winning anthology series that began with kerosene and SIRENS in 2022 and 2023. Written for powerhouse performers Brigid Gallacher and Charles Purcell, Milk and Blood examine two very different stories through the same unflinchingly intimate format – one person’s perspective. In Milk, Mummy, a young mother, defends her incarcerated son’s violent sexual crimes, meditating on “redemption, motherhood and accountability”. In Blood, Daddy, a sex worker and professional Dom, begins to “redefine his relationship to pleasure, attraction, strength, and masculinity” in the wake of a violent assault by a gang of teenagers.

When: August 15– September 1, 2024

Where: fortyfivedownstairs, 45 Flinders Lane, Melbourne

Tickets: $35–$49

Accessibility: Fortyfivedownstairs is wheelchair accessible via a lift, however patrons must contact the venue at least 24 hours prior to a booking (5pm Friday for weekend bookings).