MindsEye Collective: Mystery Call

Naomi Lawrence
December 19, 2024
Mystery Call is an embodied one-to-one conversation, delivered digitally, connecting communities near and far.

Led by the MindsEye Collective, this interactive performance invites you to explore personal and collective queer bodies through acts of listening and movement.

Alex Craig implores audiences to engage in non-visual storytelling through bodily sounds, vocalisations, and instructional scores in order to experience your own body in a new way.

Participants can gather physically and virtually, fostering a sense of belonging.

Mystery Call

6-8 February 2025, Various times

The Forum- Victorian Pride Centre, St Kilda

Free, registration required

