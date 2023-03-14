Award-winning Wiradjuri and Filipino artist Mo’Ju joins forces with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

Mo’Ju X MSO: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Performing a range of music from their extensive career, including tracks from their upcoming album which Beat Magazine has already called ‘Mo’Ju’s Magnum Opus’. This exhilarating performance will unite their incredible vocals with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in Melbourne’s Hamer Hall, arranged by Jamie Messenger, and conducted by Nicholas Buc. Mo’Ju has been performing unforgettable music since 2006, blessing us with the raw power of their voice in independent work for over a decade. Their fourth studio album Oro, Plata, Mata is set for release on March 24th.

Where: Hamer Hall, 100 St Kilda Road, Southbank

When: 7.30pm, Friday 17th March 2023

Tickets: $20-$97