BY JHAMES MONTEMAYOR

Rally your theatre and choir divas and battle against Bettie Blackheart on Musical Bingo at the Burdekin.

It costs nothing to join the rowdiest singalongs and vibe-versus-vibe fun, with plenty of jackpot prizes to be won. The games begin at 7:00 PM, but you have no worries if you’re running late, just rock up to the later rounds!

When: Wednesdays, 7 PM

Where: 2 Oxford St, Darlinghurst