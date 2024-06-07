NGV Friday Nights Pharaoh: Ancient Egypt After Dark

Immerse yourself in an after-hours ode to Pharaoh this winter at the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV).

NGV Friday Nights will celebrate the Pharaoh exhibition and three thousand years of art and culture. The phenomenon of the all-powerful Pharaoh is explored through monumental sculptures, architecture, temple statuary, exquisite jewellery, papyri, coffins, and more.

To complement the exhibition, NGV Friday Nights will present a weekly changing line-up of live music, with sounds from Africa, the Middle East and beyond, spanning classical, jazz, blues, funk and more.

Experience this exciting new exhibition at night, starting 14 June. For more information and to book, click here.

When: Fridays 6-10 pm, 14 June – 4 Oct

Where: NGV International, 180 St Kilda Rd, Melbourne