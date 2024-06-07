NGV Friday Nights Pharaoh: Ancient Egypt After Dark

Melbourne Scene What's on
Jasmine Simmons
June 7, 2024
NGV Friday Nights Pharaoh: Ancient Egypt After Dark
Image: Supplied

Immerse yourself in an after-hours ode to Pharaoh this winter at the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV).

NGV Friday Nights will celebrate the Pharaoh exhibition and three thousand years of art and culture. The phenomenon of the all-powerful Pharaoh is explored through monumental sculptures, architecture, temple statuary, exquisite jewellery, papyri, coffins, and more.

NGV Friday Nights
Source: Supplied

To complement the exhibition, NGV Friday Nights will present a weekly changing line-up of live music, with sounds from Africa, the Middle East and beyond, spanning classical, jazz, blues, funk and more.

Experience this exciting new exhibition at night, starting 14 June. For more information and to book, click here.

When: Fridays 6-10 pm, 14 June – 4 Oct

Where: NGV International, 180 St Kilda Rd, Melbourne

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

The Aurora Mirror Ball 2024 Announces Iconic Entertainment Lineup
June 7, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

The Aurora Mirror Ball 2024 Announces Iconic Entertainment Lineup
Features Sponsored Content Sydney What's on
Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett Is Awe-Inspiring – REVIEW
June 7, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett Is Awe-Inspiring – REVIEW
Arts & Entertainment Review Stage Stage Sydney What's on
Queeries at Vivid Sydney
June 6, 2024 | Gavin Walters

Queeries at Vivid Sydney
Sydney What's on
G Flip To Play Oxford Art Factory In One-Off Gig
June 5, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

G Flip To Play Oxford Art Factory In One-Off Gig
Arts & Entertainment Sound Sydney What's on
TAP Gallery Pride Art Prize 2024
June 5, 2024 | Contributor

TAP Gallery Pride Art Prize 2024
Scene Sydney What's on
Up Your Bum, No Babies Hits Sydney For Pride Fest
June 3, 2024 | Staff Writers

Up Your Bum, No Babies Hits Sydney For Pride Fest
Scene Stage Sydney What's on