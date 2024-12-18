This summer, NGV celebrates Yayoi Kusama – one of the world’s most recognised living contemporary artists.

From dancing polka-dotted pumpkins to staple immersive infinity mirror rooms, Yayoi Kusama is one of the most comprehensive retrospectives of the artist ever presented globally.

Experience the high sensory exhibition pivotal to the 21st century’s artistic turn at the after-hours with hand-selected DJs for one vibing night only at NGV Friday Nights.

NGV Friday Nights x Midsumma: Yayoi Kusama

7 February 2025, 6pm

NGV International Gallery, St Kilda

Tickets: $45-$50