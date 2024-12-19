NGV Teens x Midsumma: Queer Dialogues

Naomi Lawrence
December 20, 2024
NGV Teens x Midsumma: Queer Dialogues
Calling all teens aged 14-18 to come and meet like-minded peers, jot down your ideas and reflect on artworks in the NGV Collection that are connected to LGBTIQA+ experiences and histories.

In these social sessions with works from NGV curators, members of Melbourne’s queer creative community and Melbourne-based actor Ben Goss, you’ll have the chance to discuss how creative spaces like theatre and screen can be made more accessible for you.

22-23 January 2025, 1:30-3pm
The Ian Potter Centre, NGV Australia

Free to all

