Nocturna Vogue Night

Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
August 14, 2024
Nocturna Vogue Night
Image: Angel 007

Hosted by the incredible Angel 007 and Ballroom Australia comes a night ready to warm us all up in preparation for a hot and sweaty summer. With categories for those newer to voguing (Beginners Performance), Twerking (Twerk Out), those of us who can’t live without nails dripping in adornment (Hands), the heartbreakers among us (Ota Realness), and the prop princesses (Performance W/ A Prop) as well as a Surprise Cat category!

When: 31 August, 2024, 8pm5am
Where: The Toff In Town, Level 2, Curtin House, 252 Swanston Street, Melbourne
Tickets: $38.37 and “Limited Free [Tickets available] for First Nations and Fem Queens”
Accessibility: The Toff is fully wheelchair accessible via a lift.

