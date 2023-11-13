November 14: ‘Orlando, My Political Biography’ Premieres At Melbourne Queer Film Festival

Melbourne Screen What's on
Contributor
November 14, 2023
November 14: ‘Orlando, My Political Biography’ Premieres At Melbourne Queer Film Festival
Image: Orlando, My Political Biography

by Stephen A Russell

Revered modernist author and queer hero Virginia Woolf exhilarated the literary world with her mesmerising tale of Orlando, a page boy in Elizabeth I’s court who falls into a deep sleep one day and wakes up as a woman who lives for three centuries.

Penned as a tribute to Woolf’s poet lover Vita Sackville-West, the novel was adapted for the big screen by Sally Potter in 1992 with Tilda Swinton in the lead role.

Filmmaker, academic and proud trans man, Paul B Preciado transforms the story once more with this magical, Berlinale Teddy Award-winning docu-essay in which many trans people from a wide variety of backgrounds and sexual identities – including Preciado – step into Orlando’s stylish shoes to tell their own story of affirming gender identity with pride.

As enlightening as it is empowering, it has a puckish charm that will have Melbourne Queer Film Festival patrons feeling the love with its much-needed pushback against transphobia.

Orlando, My Political Biography screens at Melbourne Queer Film Festival on Tuesday 14 November

For more information and tickets, click here.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Passages Premieres At Melbourne Queer Film Festival
November 13, 2023 | Contributor

Passages Premieres At Melbourne Queer Film Festival
Melbourne Screen What's on
Gay Coming Of Age Italian Drama ‘Fireworks’ To Premiere At Melbourne Queer Film Festival
November 13, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Gay Coming Of Age Italian Drama ‘Fireworks’ To Premiere At Melbourne Queer Film Festival
Arts & Entertainment Melbourne Screen What's on
November 26: Rainbow Formal Roll
November 12, 2023 | Justin Cooper

November 26: Rainbow Formal Roll
Brisbane Scene What's on
November 17: BONEZ Alternative Queer Party Brisbane
November 11, 2023 | Justin Cooper

November 17: BONEZ Alternative Queer Party Brisbane
Brisbane Scene What's on
December 16: 12 Gays Of Christmas
November 11, 2023 | Justin Cooper

December 16: 12 Gays Of Christmas
Brisbane What's on
November 19: Heaps Gay’s Wet Dreams
November 9, 2023 | Justin Cooper

November 19: Heaps Gay’s Wet Dreams
Scene Sydney What's on