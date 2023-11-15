November 15: Narrow Path to Happiness At Melbourne Queer Film Festival

by Stephen A Russell

One of the most beautiful aspects of the Melbourne Queer Film Festival is that it allows us the privilege of hearing from voices that we probably wouldn’t otherwise.

That’s the case with cute couple Gergo and Lénárd in Kata Oláh’s heart-soaring doco. As young queer Hungarians from the Roma community, they face discrimination on two fronts, both from their families and the population at large, with a right-wing government that does not value either of these identities. And yet it does not dent their incredible passion for one another or their biggest dream, to create a hit musical about their romance.

With the world in a very dark place right now, Narrow Path to Happiness is a guiding light, a reminder love is worth fighting for and that creativity, and music in particular, is a salve for the soul. No matter how unlikely their success in this endeavour may be, you’ll be rooting for them all the way.

Narrow Path to Happiness screens at Melbourne Queer Film Festival Wednesday, 15 November

