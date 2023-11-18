November 22: Club Broadway at Wynnum Fringe

Club Broadway makes it grand return to Brisbane, November 22. Joining the Wynnum Fringe Festival, the fabulous show-tunes party returns for their second act at the Raine & Horne Wynnum Opera House. Expect all your favourite musicals to be showcased in a club setting. From Hamilton to Muriel’s Wedding, Disney to Chicago, do not miss out on this Wicked night of theatrical fun.

Expect shows from drag performers and dancers throughout the night. For tickets and more information, visit the Wynnum Fringe website. Click Here.

When: Wednesday, November 22 from 6pm and 8:15pm

Where: Raine & Horne Wynnum Opera House, 55 Upper Esplanade, Manly QLD 4179

Tickets: from $35