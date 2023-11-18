November 22: Club Broadway at Wynnum Fringe

Brisbane Scene What's on
Justin Cooper
November 19, 2023
November 22: Club Broadway at Wynnum Fringe
Image: Club Broadway, The Warehouse, Fortitude Valley, August 2023. Image: Club Broadway/Facebook

Club Broadway makes it grand return to Brisbane, November 22. Joining the Wynnum Fringe Festival, the fabulous show-tunes party returns for their second act at the Raine & Horne Wynnum Opera House. Expect all your favourite musicals to be showcased in a club setting. From Hamilton to Muriel’s Wedding, Disney to Chicago, do not miss out on this Wicked night of theatrical fun.

Expect shows from drag performers and dancers throughout the night. For tickets and more information, visit the Wynnum Fringe website. Click Here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Club Broadway (@clubbroadwayco)

When: Wednesday, November 22 from 6pm and 8:15pm

Where: Raine & Horne Wynnum Opera House, 55 Upper Esplanade, Manly QLD 4179

Tickets: from $35

You May Also Like

Event will be held on :

Event Date : 2023-11-22
Event Time : 0:00:00

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

December 17: Fluffy’s Xmas Bash
November 18, 2023 | Justin Cooper

December 17: Fluffy’s Xmas Bash
Brisbane Scene What's on
November 19: L’Immensita At Melbourne Queer Film Festival
November 18, 2023 | Contributor

November 19: L’Immensita At Melbourne Queer Film Festival
Melbourne Screen What's on
See Summer Qamp At Melbourne Queer Film Festival
November 17, 2023 | Contributor

See Summer Qamp At Melbourne Queer Film Festival
Melbourne Screen What's on
Satranic Panic and T Blockers At Melbourne Queer Film Festival
November 17, 2023 | Contributor

Satranic Panic and T Blockers At Melbourne Queer Film Festival
Melbourne Screen What's on
German Kink Drama ‘Drifter’ To Premiere At Melbourne Queer Film Festival
November 16, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

German Kink Drama ‘Drifter’ To Premiere At Melbourne Queer Film Festival
Arts & Entertainment Melbourne Screen What's on
November 17: ‘All The Colours Of The World Are Between Black And White’ At Melbourne Queer Film Festival
November 16, 2023 | Contributor

November 17: ‘All The Colours Of The World Are Between Black And White’ At Melbourne Queer Film Festival
Melbourne Screen What's on