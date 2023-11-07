November 24: Revival at Laundry Bar

Tamuz Ellazam
November 7, 2023
November 24: Revival at Laundry Bar
Image: Image: Aysha Buffet, Instagram.

The newest Queer Club Night to renew, refresh and reinvigorate you is Revival, launching this month for the very first time. With performers from the burlesque, drag and circus communities, live vocals, and a blend of modern queer disco and house music all night long! Join your host Aysha Buffet, supported by performances by Julai, Winter Greene and Valencia, before DJs LGBTCEO and Nudibranchia take the night away. Presale is already over, so get in quick or miss out on the chance that you were there at the very first Revival!

When: November 24, 2023, 10 pm – 3 am
Where: Laundry Bar, 50 Johnson Street, Fitzroy
Tickets: $16.39 – $36.97
Accessibility: No information is currently available, pending confirmation from the venue.

