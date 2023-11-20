November 25: Trans and Gender Diverse Naarm Clothes Swap

Summer is well on its way and between end-of-year parties and Midsumma swiftly approaching your wardrobe may be in need of a refresh! Here to save the day is the TGD Naarm Clothes Swap, an organisation who have been diligently collecting pre-loved clothing at LGBTQIA+ hubs all across Naarm since early October for their second ever event. As well as a plethora of gorgeous gender-affirming clothing, the clothes swap will also be hosting organisations like The Shed Melbourne who will be offering free binders and binder-fitting and Food Not Bombs Naarm which will share delicious free vegan and gluten-free food.

Masking is strongly encouraged!