November 25: Trans and Gender Diverse Naarm Clothes Swap

Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
November 20, 2023
Image: Image: Choi Sungwoo via Unsplash

Summer is well on its way and between end-of-year parties and Midsumma swiftly approaching your wardrobe may be in need of a refresh! Here to save the day is the TGD Naarm Clothes Swap, an organisation who have been diligently collecting pre-loved clothing at LGBTQIA+ hubs all across Naarm since early October for their second ever event. As well as a plethora of gorgeous gender-affirming clothing, the clothes swap will also be hosting organisations like The Shed Melbourne who will be offering free binders and binder-fitting and Food Not Bombs Naarm which will share delicious free vegan and gluten-free food.

Masking is strongly encouraged!

When: 25 November, 2023, 11.00 am – 4.00 pm
Where: Schoolhouse Studios, 28 Victoria Street, Coburg
Tickets: Free! Booking required for time-slots and tickets are going fast!
Accessibility: Schoolhouse Studios is wheelchair accessible.

