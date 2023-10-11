October 27: Big Bingay Halloween Extravaganza

Get ready for the Big Bingay Halloween Extravaganza!

Hosted by Drag performers Charisma Belle and Naomi Palmer, Bingay, a Queer and camp take on bingo, is back!

According to organisers, “Expect plenty of ghoulish gays and devilish divas, attending in their silliest Halloween costumes. Look out sweeties, there will be fiendishly fun prizes to be won for best dressed!”

All funds raised support ACON’s LGBTQ health programs and services.

This is an 18+ Event.

For more information and tickets, visit bingay.org.au

When: October 27 at 6pm

Where: Paddo RSL, 232 Oxford St, Paddington, NSW