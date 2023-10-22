October 28: Halloween Hall

Justin Cooper
October 22, 2023
Image: DJ Harry K/Facebook

Get ready for one of Brisbane’s biggest Halloween parties! Saturday, October 28 Harry K’s Halloween Hall returns to the Fortitude Valley Music Hall.

Headlining the night, Australian pop icons Ricki-Lee and Samantha Jade. Drag performances from RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under alumni; Isis Avis Loren, Hollywould Star, and Berverley Kills; and local legends; Freya Armani, House Of Alexander, Inkubus, Kim Schotte, Kora Kurvacious, Kindled Spirits, Lulu LeMans, Mandy Moobs, Peachy Keen, Scarlett Fever & Vollie LaVont. Music from Djs Harry K, Dan Murphy, and Enn and Karma.

When: October 28 from 8pm

Where: Fortitude Music Hall, 312-318 Brunswick St, Fortitude Valley QLD

 

 

