October 28: Sydney Queer Irish Presents ‘BitchCraft’

Douglas Magaletti
October 12, 2023
Image: Supplied

Sydney Queer Irish will take over Kinsella’s Chapel Bar (which used to be a morgue!) for a spooky queer extravaganza!

Spinning tunes on the night are DJ Alex Dugan along with DJ Eddie.

Special performances throughout the night, featuring Marlene Dali, King Cxntessa, Trinketstrange & more.

Celebrate all things Dark, Kinky and Queer as Fuck – because if you’ve got it, Haunt it!

Saturday 28th October. Pre-Sale $15, SQI Members $10

Ticket Link: https://events.humanitix.com/bitch-craft-2023

When: October 28

Where: Kinsella’s Chapel Bar, 383 Bourke St, Darlinghurst, NSW

