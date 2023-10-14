October 29: Fluffy’s Halloween Ball

Justin Cooper
October 14, 2023
October 29: Fluffy’s Halloween Ball
Fluffy’s and Harry K presents their Hocus Pocus Halloween Ball this October, at Cloudland. Fluffy’s returns with their Halloween Party, bringing a line up of incredible drag artists and DJ performers. Expect a “creepy and kooky night” at their weekly home venue, Cloudland in Fortitude Valley.

Performers includes Drag Race Down Under’s Beverley Kills, Fluffy All Stars; Vollie LaVont, Mandy Moobs, Luna Thicc, and Inkubus; Fluffy dancers, and music by Harry K and Karma.

When: October 29, 8pm till 3am.

Where: Cloudland, 641 Ann St, Fortitude Valley QLD 4006

 

