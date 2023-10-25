October 31: Scream Queens Karaoke At The Stonewall Hotel

On Halloween night, Stonewall Hotel is throwing the spookiest Karaoke party in Sydney.

Come to Scream Queens Karaoke and belt out your favourite songs while celebrating all things scary and Queer.

According to organisers, “Come experience Halloween like never before at Stonewall Manor, where nightmares come to life, and the screams never end. Stonewall Karaoke is not for the faint-hearted.”

Scream Queens Karaoke is part of Stonewall Horror Story, a four-day Halloween extravaganza of fear, fun, and frights.

For more information, click here.

When: October 31 from 7pm – Late

Where: Stonewall Hotel, 175 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst, NSW