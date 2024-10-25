Old Friends Sing Sondheim & Bob Downe’s 40th Anniversary!

This year, cabaret lovers and Sondheim enthusiasts are in for a treat as Old friends Mark Trevorrow, aka Australia’s beloved Bob Down, with Rupert Noffs and leading Music Director, Bev Kennedy announce the tour of their mesmerizing cabaret tribute show, Old Friends Sing Sondheim.



Critics have already heaped praise on the show, calling it a “wonderful, funny show about friendship” (Alan Cumming) and “musically sound with good chemistry” (Richard Jay Alexander). Audiences can expect an engaging blend of nostalgia, humor, and dazzling performances.

November 2024 will mark the beginning of a spectacular celebration of Stephen Sondheim’s unmatched contribution to musical theater. The show will be giving its Big Debut in Sydney on October 30th and will gracefully continue its journey across 4 Major Locations —Sydney, New Castle, Brisbane and Melbourne— through the first half of November.



Old Friends Sing Sondheim

Join the Legendary Mark Trevorrow, Rupert Noffs and Bev Kennedy In An Iconic Celebration of Stephen Sondheim, Friendship and Absolute Queerness.

The show features beloved songs from Sondheim’s iconic musicals like West Side Story, Gypsy, Sweeney Todd, and Into The Woods. It’s packed with solos, duets, mashups, and medleys that Mark arranged with musical director Bev Kennedy.

“You’ll laugh. You’ll cry. And if you’re a dedicated Sondheimite you might even sing along. We dare you!” said the creator of the show Rupert Noffs to Star Observer.



“Old Friends Sing Sondheim is a tribute cabaret showcasing the trio’s deep admiration for the late, great STEPHEN SONDHEIM’s unparalleled musical theater songbook. Expect a night filled with stories, spontaneous humour, and a profound appreciation for Sondheim’s musical and lyrical brilliance – all with a cheeky queer bent!”

Bob Downe Turns 40

The event will also mark 40 years of Australia’s most Iconic comedy character Bob Downe.

This character created by Mark Trevorrow and Cathy Armstrong has toured the world as Prince of Polyester since September 1984.

“Mark has paved the way for so many queer performers, and his work, whether as Bob Downe or as himself, shows the power of embracing who we are. To collaborate with someone who has had such a lasting impact on the LGBTQIA+ community is truly an honour,” Noffs added.

Along with this spectacular collaboration, Bob Downe will also celebrate his 40th Anniversary with a new show touring in 2025.

Venues And Dates

Claire’s Kitchen , Sydney on Wednesday, 30 October and Friday, 1 November



Flamingo’s Live in Newcastle on Saturday, 2 November



MELT Festival , Brisbane on 7, 8 & 9 November



National Theatre , Melbourne on Saturday, 16 November

For tickets and more information, head to bobdowne.com and follow @oldfriendssingsondheim on Instagram!





