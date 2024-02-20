Opera Up Late: Pride Guide 2024

Comedian and performer Reuben Kaye is set to host Opera Up Late for Sydney Mardi Gras 2024. The performance is a wild ride through the world of opera with an undeniably queer lens, and features a range of hits, musical theatre classics and pop numbers.

Named as Opera’s greatest late-night party, Opera Up Late is the perfect opportunity for newbies and regulars to join in on a night of big laughs and marvellous voices.

When: March 1, 2024 at 10:45pm

Where: Sydney Opera House, Bennelong Point