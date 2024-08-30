‘Oscar’, A Ballet Celebration Of Oscar Wilde, At The Regent Theatre

Literary, musical and choreographic creative forces collide in the world premiere of Oscar, a full-length ballet commissioned exclusively for The Australian Ballet. This bold, new production by the Tony Award-winning choreographer Christopher Wheeldon is a celebration of the life and legacy of the incomparable Oscar Wilde. Renowned for his wit, flamboyance, and groundbreaking literary works, Wilde’s story is brought to life in a way that has never been seen before on the ballet stage.

Oscar is a feast for the senses, combining world-class classical ballet with stunning projections, inventive sets, and dazzling costumes that transport audiences to the late 19th century. Drawing inspiration from Wilde’s The Nightingale and the Rose and The Picture of Dorian Gray, Wheeldon masterfully weaves Wilde’s triumphs, trials, and the passionate, forbidden love that shaped his life and legacy. At its heart, Oscar is a poignant exploration of queer romance, identity, and the courage to live authentically.

Perfect for both seasoned ballet lovers and newcomers alike, Oscar offers the perfect way to explore the worlds of ballet and Oscar Wilde, with its heart-stirring story, vibrant characters, and universal themes of love, identity, and sacrifice.

Don’t miss your chance to witness this landmark event in the world of dance.

When? 13 – 24 September

Where? The Regent Theatre, 191 Collins Street, Melbourne

Tickets? On sale now from just $56*

*$56 for an Adult ticket in E Reserve, for Monday – Wednesday performances of Oscar. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.