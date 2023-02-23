Outdoor Cycling Classes To Miss Misfits: What’s On In Queer Sydney

Happy Mardi Gras and WorldPride everyone! Hope you all are having fun with the many events happening around Sydney and staying safe.

While there’s still plenty to do in Sydney, we know how much everyone loves a free event or two. So here’s what’s On in queer Sydney:

Outdoor Cycling Classes

An indoor cycling studio based out in Potts Point is excited to announce that they’ll be taking their spin bikes outdoors at Darling Harbour for the first time!

In celebration of WorldPride and Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, they’re inviting everyone down to join in over the next two weekends! Getting some exercise and beautiful views is better than anyone could ask for.

There are three classes on offer and they run for 45 minutes each.

When: Saturdays and Sundays until March 5 from 8 am – 10 am

Where: Darling Quarter Village Green, Darling Harbour

Price: Free

Kicks On: Sydney WorldPride Edition

The Grove Bar is back with another Kick On event but this time, it’s all about celebrating Sydney WorldPride! Enjoy listening to some tunes from talented queer DJs while sipping on some $15 margaritas and $15 espresso martinis.

This Kick On will be on every Sunday until the end of WorldPride.

When: Sunday, February 26 from 9 am – 10 pm/Sunday, March 5 from 12:30 pm – 10 pm

Where: Grove Bar, 68 Darlinghurst Road Potts Point

Price: Free

The Bearded Tit Talks at the Art Gallery of New South Wales

The Bearded Tit is a creative space and neighbourhood queer bar in Redfern and the lovely team will be bringing their popular The Bearded Tit Talks to the Art Gallery of New South Wales.

Come and watch and listen to the panels of talks curated by owner Jo Ng and radio presenter Kilimi that cover the topics of identity and belonging across the LGBTQI+, migrant and Western Sydney communities.

This Sunday, the discussion will be about queer futures and religious pasts with Kilimi being joined by Mohammad Awad, Reverend Josephine ‘Jo’ Inkpin and Rocky Tala.

When: Sunday, February 26 from 12 pm – 12:45 pm

Where: Art Gallery of NSW, Art Gallery Road Sydney

Price: Free

Miss Misfits

Misfits are happy to have the return of its annual ‘Miss Misfits’ after-party and is eagerly inviting everyone to come and enjoy a fun night of glitz, glam and celebrations!

Serving up Pride-themed cocktails, the night will be hosted by the beautiful queen, Diva Attenbra as the DJs play disco tunes all night long. So dress up and keep an eye out for some pink money and there are plenty of chances to win some of the prize giveaways.

When: Friday March 3 from 6 pm – 12 am

Where: Misfits, 106 George Street Redfern

Price: Free