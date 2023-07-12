Palliative Care Victoria ‘My Choice of Care’ Research Paper Launch Event

Melbourne What's on
Douglas Magaletti
Douglas Magaletti
July 12, 2023
Palliative Care Victoria ‘My Choice of Care’ Research Paper Launch Event

Palliative Care Victoria is set to launch their groundbreaking research paper, ‘My Choice of Care’ on July 18.

Developed in collaboration with the Australian GLBTIQ Multicultural Council (AGMC), the report will work to foster “equity and inclusion among palliative care service providers for multicultural, multifaith LGBTQIA+ communities.”

The launch will feature a panel of community leaders, such as performance artist and storyteller Amao Leota Lu and University of Melbourne researcher Ricki Spencer. 

The panel will share their expertise and engage in a discussion about the research findings.

MCd by Victorian Multicultural Commissioner and former AGMC President Dr Judy Tang, the event will culminate in a keynote address by Minister for Equality Harriet Shing.

Limited spaces are available for this event, and registration can be accessed from the Palliative Care Victoria Website.

Where: Multicultural Hub,  506 Elizabeth Street, Melbourne

When: July 18 2023, 2.00-3.30pm

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Bentstix Hockey Club 90s Fancy Dress Party
July 11, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Bentstix Hockey Club 90s Fancy Dress Party
Sydney What's on
Sydney Fringe Festival 2023
July 11, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Sydney Fringe Festival 2023
Sydney What's on
Broken Heel Festival 
July 11, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Broken Heel Festival 
What's on
Sundaylicious 15 Year Anniversary
July 10, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Sundaylicious 15 Year Anniversary
Melbourne What's on
Club Broadway
July 3, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Club Broadway
Sydney What's on
CHAPS Sydney Leather Weekend
July 3, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

CHAPS Sydney Leather Weekend
Sydney What's on