Palliative Care Victoria ‘My Choice of Care’ Research Paper Launch Event

Palliative Care Victoria is set to launch their groundbreaking research paper, ‘My Choice of Care’ on July 18.

Developed in collaboration with the Australian GLBTIQ Multicultural Council (AGMC), the report will work to foster “equity and inclusion among palliative care service providers for multicultural, multifaith LGBTQIA+ communities.”

The launch will feature a panel of community leaders, such as performance artist and storyteller Amao Leota Lu and University of Melbourne researcher Ricki Spencer.

The panel will share their expertise and engage in a discussion about the research findings.

MCd by Victorian Multicultural Commissioner and former AGMC President Dr Judy Tang, the event will culminate in a keynote address by Minister for Equality Harriet Shing.

Limited spaces are available for this event, and registration can be accessed from the Palliative Care Victoria Website.

Where: Multicultural Hub, 506 Elizabeth Street, Melbourne

When: July 18 2023, 2.00-3.30pm