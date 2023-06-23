Pole Icon 2023 – A One-Night Pole Dancing Extravaganza

The world’s largest pole dancing competition is coming to Luna Park’s Big Top on June 24.

Pole Icon 2023 is a one-night pole dancing extravaganza complete with jaw-dropping and gasp-inducing theatrical performances. Watch the best pole dancers from all over Australia battle for the crown and a grand prize of $10,000.

Join RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under top three Spankie Jackzon, Kween Kong, and Hannah Conda, along with Australian rap artist Sophiya and The Voice’s Caleb Jago-Ward.

Co-hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under contestant Maxi Shield and event founder, the fabulous Chilli Rox.

No worries if you do not live in Sydney or are unable to attend. A livestream will be available, which can also be downloaded and viewed up until 72 hours from the start of the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pole Icon (@poleiconaustralia)

Competitors include:

Bailey Hart (Townsville) Lennox (Sydney)

Bethany Finlay (Ballarat) Lola Grace (Sydney)

Camille (Perth) London, Mel Grace & Ruby (Perth)

Carlie Hunter (Adelaide) Maddie Sparkle (Sydney)

Chelle (Brisbane) Mischka (Melbourne)

Coco (Sydney) Miss Filly (Melbourne)

Gracie (Melbourne) Miss Sang (Canberra)

Jacob (Sydney) Natty (Melbourne)

Katy Eve (Canberra) Suzie Q & Toby J (Sydney)

Kym Chia (Sydney) Two Moons (Melbourne)

When: June 24 2023, Doors Open 6pm; Livestream Available From 5:30pm

Where: Big Top Luna Park Sydney, Milsons Point, NSW

Tickets for both the livestream and event are available at poleicon.com.au