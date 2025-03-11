Poof Doof Red Rave

Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
March 11, 2025
Poof Doof Red Rave

Poof Doof invites you to a new look version of their iconic Red Rave, now in its fourth installment! With a blockbuster lineup including DJ Jorsie, the Baiin Twins, Frisco, Jesse Boyd, DJ ItnocEdson and  Tavonga. So get on your Black + Red, and be inspired by the themes: Anything Goes, Less is More, More is More, Sex Positive, Underwear, Harnesses and Leather. Ultimately, Red Rave invites you to wear whatever you feel most comfortable in, and to have a great time!

Poof Doof Red Rave

When: April 5, 2025, 10pm6am
Where: Chasers Nightclub, 386 Chapel Street, South Yarra
Tickets: $33.11
Accessibility: This event is standing-room only.
** This event is strictly 18+**

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Tom Allen – Completely
March 11, 2025 | Staff Writers

Tom Allen – Completely
Brisbane Melbourne Sydney What's on
Candide at Sydney Opera House
March 11, 2025 | Staff Writers

Candide at Sydney Opera House
Sydney What's on
Mario Kart Tournament At Beans Bar
March 11, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Mario Kart Tournament At Beans Bar
Melbourne Scene What's on
Queer Social: An Introduction To Silver Clay With Maria
March 11, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Queer Social: An Introduction To Silver Clay With Maria
Melbourne Scene What's on
Asian LGBT+ Social Night and Party
March 11, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Asian LGBT+ Social Night and Party
Melbourne Scene What's on
Slay at Theatre Works
March 11, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Slay at Theatre Works
Melbourne Stage What's on