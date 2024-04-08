Popchops Queer Dance Party x KYE

Run, don’t walk to grab your tickets to Popchops’ next dance party spectacular, headlined by Melbourne’s beloved pop babe Kye as the last leg of the tour for her newest single Now Come On Now! Kye may be only 27, but she’s got a CV stuffed with impressive collabs and tours, and now she’s bringing her delicious pop tracks to the Popchops crowd, alongside drag performances by another local icon, Max Drag Queen, the diva herself Cerulean and Drag Race Down Under’s very own badass Beverly Kills.