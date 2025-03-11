Pride At Any Age Panel Discussion

Join Lee’s Cafe and a panel of intergenerational icons for an evening of discussion, reflection and storytelling about Pride at any age! Featuring the remarkable writer, editor, activist and co-founder of the Lesbian Herstory Archives in New York, Joan Nestle; activist, researcher and media icon Dr Julie Peters, whose 50+ year tenure at the ABC saw her undergo the first public transition within the organisation; writer and multidisciplinary creator, proud Wiradjuri queer brotherboy Elijah Money; and co-creator of the Wicked Women zine and the Wicked Reboot Project, artist and writer Tiger Salmon.