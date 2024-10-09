Celebrate LGBT Inclusion in Football at the Pride Football Australia 2024 Tournament

Get into the inclusive spirit of the game and join your fellow queer football community at the Pride Football Australia (PFA) 2024 Tournament in Sydney from 11 – 13 October.

At 2024 Tournament, you have the opportunity to connect with fellow queer football lovers, as well as watch Australia’s best LGBTQI+ players and football clubs including Sydney Rangers FC, Perth Pride FC, Brisbane Inferno FC and more.

Hosted by Pride Football Australia, your weekend is planned to perfection starting with a welcome event. Match day is the following day, which is of course topped off with an after-party celebration – and a relaxing day of recovery with team mates and community on the Sunday.

At PFA’s free Welcome event at the Burdekin, connect, chat and commune with players, partners, friends and like-minded queer footy enthusiasts and cheer for your LGBTQI+ inclusive football team from all over Australia .

Come together for an exciting Saturday match day at Lambert Park, and see which teams take home the Julie Murray Cup, Joshua Cavallo Shield and more trophies from Pride Football Australia. Whether you’re there for the game or just to watch the fit teams be sure to show your support.

And finally, wrap up the spectacular match at PFA 2024’s thrilling Afterparty in Sydney’s inner west gaybourhood at the Rose of Australia Hotel, Erskineville. Eat, drink, celebrate pride and have a fabulous time among fellow queer football fans, players and supporters.

Stick around for and keep the party going at the kick on afterwards at the iconic Imperial Hotel, and spend your Sunday in recovery from an overdose of excitement and cheering.

You don’t need to purchase tickets to the free welcome event and the big Saturday match, but After Party event at the The Rose of Australia is ticketed – details are below.

Pride Football Australia 2024 Tournament

Pride Football Australia Welcome event

Where: The Burdekin, Oxford Street

When: October 11th, 7PM – 11PM

Tickets: Free, no registration required

Pride Football Australia 2024 Match Day

Where: Lambert Park, Leichhardt

When: October 12th

Tickets:

PFA After Party

Where: The Rose of Australia Hotel, 1 Swanston Street, Erskineville

When: October 13th, 7PM – 11PM (Kick on afterwards at Imperial Hotel)

Tickets: $25