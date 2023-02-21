Pride Villages: What’s On WorldPride

Pride Villages: What's On WorldPride

February 21, 2023

For nine days, sections of Crown and Riley Streets in Darlinghurst will be closed, creating a rainbow hub with daily  stalls, performances, dining, and meet and chill area. At night, a stage in Crown St will host shows with even more entertainment on the weekends. On the last weekend of WorldPride, Oxford Street will also be closed for once-in-a-lifetime street party, all the way from Liverpool Street to Flinders Street. 

When: Feb 24 – Mar 5
Where: Darlinghurst
Tickets: free

