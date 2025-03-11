Purple is the Gayest Colour at MICF

“A comedy show for hot gays and allies to hot gays”, Purple is the Gayest Colour tells Alayne’s story from growing up queer in rural New Zealand to the natural final form as a Bunnings gay. Winning the New Zealand Fringe Tour Ready Award, and nominated for the Sydney Fringe Best Storytelling Award, this sharp, funny show pulls no punches and is sure to sell out, so hurry or miss out!



Purple is the Gayest Colour

When: March 26 – April 6, 2025

Where: Tasma Terrace, 5 Parliament Place, Melbourne

Tickets: $22.46–$27.60

Accessibility: Tasma Terrace is accessed by three sets of 1–2 steps at the front entrance, seating is unfixed level seating.

**Suitable for audiences 13+. Tasma Terrace is a licensed venue, patrons under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian**