Naomi Lawrence
December 17, 2024
QRAVE: The Exhibition unsettles colonial and binary power structures, exposing fault lines in a poised, clear-eyed exploration of queer histories.

From the early days of Gay Liberation to tragedy struck amid Melbourne lockdowns that populate the Birrarung and City of Yarra.

Discover and immerse yourself in this ‘whole gallery’ experience, delving into these eight critically heartfelt histories via QR codes – each linked to a unique story.

29 January- 1 February 2025, 4-8 February 2025, 12pm-8pm
Abbotsford Convent, The Store, Abbotsford

Free to all

 

