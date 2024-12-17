QRAVE: The Performance

Naomi Lawrence
December 17, 2024
Image: supplied by Midsumma

Described as ‘an agitation, scratching at the surface of queer histories’, QRAVE: The Performance will transform the Abbotsford Convent’s Store into an intimate space for all where truth is told under the hypnotising nightlife beats.

Passionately recounted and moving stories, presented by Jessi Ryan and SISSY!, will masterfully blur the boundaries between embodied performance and visually graphic installation, holding space for one to intimately reflect.

29 January- 1 February 2025, Wed-Fri 8pm | Sat 6pm | Sat 9:30pm
The Store, Abbotsford Convent, Abbotsford

Tickets: $30-$35

