Described as ‘an agitation, scratching at the surface of queer histories’, QRAVE: The Performance will transform the Abbotsford Convent’s Store into an intimate space for all where truth is told under the hypnotising nightlife beats.

Passionately recounted and moving stories, presented by Jessi Ryan and SISSY!, will masterfully blur the boundaries between embodied performance and visually graphic installation, holding space for one to intimately reflect.

QRAVE: The Performance

29 January- 1 February 2025, Wed-Fri 8pm | Sat 6pm | Sat 9:30pm

The Store, Abbotsford Convent, Abbotsford

Tickets: $30-$35